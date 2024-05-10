Crime and governance

The official motto of the police, ‘To Protect and to Serve’, was once held as the guiding principle for officers in their profession. However, with the passage of time, this motto has lost its significance as crime rates continue to soar in Sindh. Kidnappings, especially in areas like Kashmor, have become rampant, alongside other crimes such as dacoity, robbery, and snatching. There are numerous reasons behind the failure of the law enforcement agencies to put an end to these crimes.

Primarily, the department, like many other institutions in Sindh, has become politicised and beholden to the aristocratic class, serving their interests rather than the public good. The influence of sardars and waderas has corrupted the department, with officers often carrying out the bidding of politicians and elites. Leadership positions within the department are often filled not based on merit but on political connections. The tragic case of Shaheed Saddam Lashari, killed in a police encounter in Thul, serves as a stark example of the privileged class’s control over law enforcement. The subsequent investigation, led by IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, failed to satisfy the Sindhi people, who believe that the officer responsible for Lashari’s death was biased in favor of criminals. Similarly, the case of Priya Kumari, a Hindu girl abducted from Sangrar, Sukkur, remains unresolved even after two and a half years, reflecting the police’s inability to protect vulnerable citizens.

Secondly, outdated technology and insufficient resources hamper the department’s effectiveness. Budget allocations for the police often receive inadequate attention, limiting their capacity to combat crime effectively. Police officers are ill-equipped compared to the well-armed criminals they face, hindering their ability to carry out operations effectively, particularly in crime hotspots like Kacha Kashmor. Additionally, the lack of modern technologies for tracking criminals further impedes law enforcement efforts, compounded by mismanagement of allocated budgets for personal gains.

Lastly, there appears to be a lack of will within the police department to pursue offenders diligently. Officers prioritise personal benefits over public safety, leading to a lack of effort in reducing crime. Consequently, public trust in the police has eroded, forcing citizens to live in fear and insecurity. To rebuild this trust, the police force must demonstrate a commitment to professionalism and accountability. Addressing the systemic issues within the department is essential to restore public confidence and ensure effective law enforcement.

It is imperative for relevant authorities to address these challenges and empower the police force to fulfill its duty of safeguarding the public and upholding the rule of law.

MUHIB ALI KANRANI,

Sindh.