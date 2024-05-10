Friday, May 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Former Fiji PM handed one-year prison sentence

Former Fiji PM handed one-year prison sentence
Agencies
May 10, 2024
Newspaper, International

SUVA   -   Former Fiji prime minister Frank Bainimarama was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison for perverting the course of justice, with a judge finding he had failed to live up to the lofty responsibilities of his office. Bainimarama was sentenced at Fiji’s High Court in the capital Suva, after he was found guilty of quashing a police probe into alleged corruption at a Fijian university while leading the country. The former military commander seized power in a bloodless coup in 2006 and remains a popular figure in the South Pacific nation. There was a heavy police presence as supporters gathered outside the hearing. Bainimarama’s wife Maria sobbed inside as acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo read the sentence. Bainimarama’s former police chief and top ally Sitiveni Qiliho was found guilty of abuse of office in the same case.  Qiliho was sentenced to two years in prison.  The pair were handcuffed before being escorted out of court and into a waiting police van.

Sindh CS conducts surprise visits to exam centres, annoyed over mismanagement

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1715228172.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024