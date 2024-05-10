Imran expels Marwat from PTI’s top decision-making bodies

ISLAMABAD - Firebrand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Thursday faced another setback as jailed ex-premier Imran Khan ordered his removal from the party’s political and core committees — the two highest decision-making bodies.

After his meeting with Founding Chairman Imran Khan, Secretary General PTI and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan told media that the party chief has directly ordered immediate ouster of Marwat from the Political Committee and the Core Committee. Earlier this week, Marwat lost his nomination for the coveted position of chairmanship of NA’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as the party replaced him with its MNA Sheikh Waqas Akram.

Marwat is under fire for the last few weeks after he gave conflicting and harsh statements against the party leadership and a friendly country saying that Saudi Arabia, besides US, was also involved in the conspiracy involving removal of the government of the prime minister Khan through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. “Imran Khan has also issued directions that PTI’s Political Committee should decide on what disciplinary action against Marwat should be taken,” he said. He added that the party leader from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also being issued a show cause notice seeking his reply over alleged misconduct. A day earlier, Marwat had accused some party leaders including Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Shibli Faraz that they were not allowing him to meet with Khan. Separately, he also alleged some party leaders for depriving him of the chairmanship of PAC. In a statement on X, he had also announced to stay away from the media for a couple of days.