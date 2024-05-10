Pak Army’s unholy enemies are a burden on earth

LAHORE - Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Chairman Haji Qaisar Amin Butt and Founder Trustee and General Secretary Dr Shaukat Babar Virk have said that the impure enemies of the Pakistan Army are a burden on the earth.

Any misguided person who spews venom against the Pakistan Army cannot be trusted and pitiable. Our professional forces are our pride, we will not let the sanctity of our martyrs come down. The Pakistan Army raised the flag of the enemy on every front through the tunnels and proudly raised the heads of Pakistanis. On May 9, the public expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army and raised their hands to raise the ranks of Pakistan’s martyrs in Bargah-e-Elahi, shattering the hatred.

The people will give a toothless reply to the enemies of Pakistan and Pakistani forces in the future as well. He was addressing the participants of a rally at Liberty Chowk to express solidarity with the souls of Pakistani forces and martyrs. The rally participants carried banners and placards with various slogans including “May 9th Not Again”. Trustees Saeed Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Sohail, GM Nasir Abbas, Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan, Tajumal Ansari and Hafiz Adnan also addressed the rally. Haji Qaiser Amin Butt and Dr Shaukat Babar Virk further said that our relationship with the Pakistan Army is not limited to love but this passion runs in our veins now.

The State of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army are both our beloved, we cannot even imagine life without them.

He said that the way to build a state is through constructive politics. The politics of vandalism, violence, hatred and hypocrisy will weaken the federation, which we will never allow to happen. Various sections of Pakistan, including the founders and members of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust, are standing behind their state and security forces.