PPP leadership kissed gallows but never turned against law, CM Murad tells May 9 moot

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday that the May 9 incident was not simply an act of terrorism, but it was a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the enemies of Pakistan through their henchman who tried to spread his venom and mindset to target the national institutions. He was speaking at Paigham-e-Aman 9th May programme organised by the Sindh Information Department at a local hotel. The conference was attended by provincial ministers – Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Sardar Shah, Ali Hassan Zardari, Riaz Shah Shirazi, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, provincial secretaries, members of civil society, TV and film artists, anchors, and family members of Shuhda.

Shah said that the enemies of Pakistan wanted to create hatred and divide in the country for which they were looking for a henchman which they found in his (Imran Khan) persona. He spread venom in the hearts and minds of his workers and polluted them. He added that this mindset was aggravated when he lost his government and unleashed his workers and party leaders to take the law into their hands. Shah recalling the bravery of Captain Karnal Sher Khan said that he fought against two divisions of the Indian Army at Kargil and embraced Shahadat on July 5, 1999. The Indian army men wanted to disfigure his body, but their officer stopped them saying that the body of such a bold warrior could not be disrespected, the CM said and added that the Indian army officer wrote citations of Sher Khan’s bravery and put the draft in his pocket this was how we learnt about the story.

The statue of Captain Sher Khan was raised at Mardan to honour the national hero. “But, look at the mindset of the May 9 culprits who disrespected the status by beheading it,” he said and added, “The culprit who cut the head of Sher Khan’s status was a criminal but the person who excited them to desecrated the national memorial and statues of the national heroes was actual culprit of the nation.” Comparing PPP leadership’s farsightedness and national unity with Imran Khan, the CM said that when Shaheed Zulfikar Al Bhutto was executed some of the party workers had set them ablaze. “When Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto became prime minister, people were thinking that she would avenge the killers of Shaheed Bhutto but she announced in a UN session that “democracy is the best revenge”.

Murad Ali Shah said that when Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was killed, Asif Ali Zardari openly announced ‘Pakistan khapi’ — we need Pakistan — because some of the party workers had raised slogans against Pakistan. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reiterated the commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that democracy is the best revenge. “This is the leadership which always kept the country and its institutions supreme,” he said and added that nobody would dare to look at this country with an evil eye as long as we were alive.

Murad Shah said that PPP leadership kissed the gallows but never turned against the law of law, its institutions rather worked for national unity, cohesion and strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions. The CM said that when Madam Faryal Talpur and Sharjeel Memon were arrested despite having bail from the out, the party leadership did not instigate the party workers but faced the cases. “This is the difference between the democratic party and the party imposed on this country through a conspiracy which has become an open secret now,” he maintained.

Murad Shah recalled that on May 9, ‘these enemies of the nation’ attacked Rangers watch tower/Choki, and set police mobiles, ambulances, and buses on fire in the city which he visited to establish writ of the government. “I salute the police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in the city,” he said. At the programme’s conclusion, the chief minister met with the families and children of the Shuhda, shared valuable moments and took photos with them.

Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that under the cloak of a political leader, he (Imran Khan) misguided some of the youngsters of the country and used them to achieve his agenda.

Memon said that genuine political forces like the PPP faced every kind of tyranny even sacrificing their leaders and workers in large numbers but never went against the law of the land and its institutions. He added that those who have martyrs in their homes, families and the party value them, honour them, and observe their memorial days to remember their sacrifices. These people (PTI) have no respect or value for their heroes. On the occasion, Ramzan Chhipa, TV artists, celebrities and family members of the Shuhda condemned May 9 and said it would always be remembered as a black day in the history of the country. At the programme, the virulent statements of PTI leaders for targeting Jinnah House and the national memorial and monuments were shown on the big screen installed on the stage. The clips of the May 9 storm, arson and attack on national assets were also shown on the screen to remind the people of the incident.