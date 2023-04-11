Share:

Pakistan Women's Football made history after securing a first-ever victory in a competitive fixture against the hosts - Tajikistan in their third and final clash of AFC Women's Olympic Qualifier at, Hisor Central Stadium.

Malika-e-Noor-led green shirts started the first half impressively and remained dominant till the end of the game. Amina Hanif gave a delightful ball with the back of her heel to allow Zahmena Malik to score a piece in the 26th minute. After scoring her first international goal and providing the lead to the side, Zahmena registered her name in Pakistan Women's Football team goal sheet.

In the second half of the game, both sides kept firing an unstoppable effort to score a goal but could not notch a single. The second half remained goalless despite being given five additional minutes.

Pakistan Women's team was previously thrashed at the hands of Philippines by 4-0, who are preparing for the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 and beaten up by ranked 79th Hong Kong by 2-0. Pakistan Women's Football Team finished at number three of Group E whereas Philippines qualified for the second round of the Women's Olympic Qualifier.