Court terminates Imran Khan’s bail petition in Al-Qadir Trust case

ISLAMABAD - An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday terminated the interim bail petition of PTI chairman Imran Khan due to non-pursuance in Al-Qadir Trust case connected with a scam worth Rs190 million. However, the court disposed of the pre-arrest bail case of Bushra Bibi after NAB officials stated that no arrest warrants had been issued against her.

The AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict against the bail petitions of former prime minister and his wife. On the query of the judge, the NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi informed the court that no arrest warrants had been issued against Bushra Bibi. Her lawyer, Khawaja Haris said that the inquiry into the case had been converted into investigation. Intizar Panjutha Advocate prayed to the court to pass an order refraining the arrest of his client in future in the said case.