Friday, August 11, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court terminates Imran Khan’s bail petition in Al-Qadir Trust case

Court terminates Imran Khan’s bail petition in Al-Qadir Trust case
Agencies
August 11, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday terminated the interim bail petition of PTI chairman Imran Khan due to non-pursuance in Al-Qadir Trust case connected with a scam worth Rs190 million. However, the court disposed of the pre-arrest bail case of Bushra Bibi after NAB officials stated that no arrest warrants had been issued against her.

The AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict against the bail petitions of former prime minister and his wife. On the query of the judge, the NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi informed the court that no arrest warrants had been issued against Bushra Bibi. Her lawyer, Khawaja Haris said that the inquiry into the case had been converted into investigation. Intizar Panjutha Advocate prayed to the court to pass an order refraining the arrest of his client in future in the said case.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1691645461.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023