Jazz partners with TPL to revolutionise tracking services in Pakistan  

ISLAMABAD- Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has partnered with TPL Corp to revolutionise tracking technology and ensure unparalleled coverage and reliability by seamlessly integrating satellite and GSM tracking devices. Under the partnership, Jazz will enable TPL with hardware components and connectivity mediums including Fixed, GSM, and Satellite. The strategic inclusion of satellite connectivity services serves a pivotal role in ensuring comprehensive coverage, particularly in regions where GSM signals may be inconsistent or weak. By utilising satellite connectivity as a backup, uninterrupted communication even in challenging environments will be ensured. Commenting on the collaboration, Asif Aziz, Chief Business Officer at Jazz, said, “We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with TPL to redefine the possibilities of tracking technology. Jazz is committed to setting new standards in coverage, reliability, and secure communication solutions. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in the digital era.” Also commenting on the development Rao Salman, CEO TPL, said, “Through this partnership, TPL and Jazz are committed to delivering practical solutions that redefine the standards of tracking in the industry. This collaboration aims to revolutionise tracking functionality, providing precision and efficiency. Our joint efforts signify a step forward in technological advancement, ensuring a seamless and reliable tracking experience in even the most challenging remote regions.” The fusion of GSM and satellite technologies for tracking services presents a significant leap forward, particularly in areas characterised by weak connectivity. While GSM provides real-time tracking capabilities in areas with stronger terrestrial network coverage, satellite connectivity acts as a resilient backup, seamlessly taking over in regions where GSM signals may weaken. The result is a robust and comprehensive tracking system that transcends traditional limitations.