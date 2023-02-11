Share:

The Pakistan Cricket Board Saturday launched the anthem "Sab Sitaray Humaray" for the much-anticipated eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Being touted as the biggest musical anthem of the year, the track is a joint effort of the biggest names in Pakistan’s music industry in their bid to create something beautiful.

The anthem has been composed by young musician Abdullah Siddiqui and features exceptional music talent including Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, and rapper Faris Shafi.