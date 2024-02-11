MWMC thoroughly cleans polling stations, roads after general elections

LAHORE - Multan Waste Man­agement Company (MWMC) launched cleanliness drive at polling stations and thoroughly cleaned it after gen­eral elections 2024. The sanitary staff cleaned trash from the polling stations and lifted waste from the roads of the city. The debris and election material thrown on roads were lifted through the heavy machinery. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob paid a visit to various areas of the city and reviewed cleanliness operation. He appreciated the operational staff over ideal cleanliness arrangements during the general elections. He informed that the company had provided services at central election office and polling stations. Shahid Yaqoob said that the special staff was deployed at the poll­ing stations to provide relief to the citi­zens. He said that the process to clean electioneering advertising material by the candidates has been started in the city. Meanwhile, Independent Candi­date from NA-48, Islamabad III, Raja Khurram Shahzad, announced joining Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday. PML-N President She­hbaz Sharif welcomed the decision of Raja Khurram and congratulated him. Meanwhile,the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on a complaint regard­ing a disturbance at a polling station of the National Assembly Constituency “NA-242” district Kemari-I Karachi, has directed the Regional Election Commis­sioner (REC) to investigate the incident. The ECP directed the REC to submit an investigation report into the reported incident within three days, said a state­ment issued by a spokesman of the ECP on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) supported candidate Syed Mustafa Kamal returned victori­ous from NA-242 Kemari-I by secur­ing 71767 votes while his runner-up Dwa Khan, Independent candidate got 53759 votes.