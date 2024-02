ATTOCK - Returning Officer PP 3 Attock Shagufta Jabeen has issued orders for the recounting of ballot papers of PP 3 Attock on the request of a PML-N candidate Hameed Akbar. The recounting will be done on 11.2.2024. For the purpose, all ar­rangements have been finalised. In this constituency, an indepen­dent candidate backed by PTI Syed Ejaz Bukhari has won this seat by securing 36897 votes while PML-N candidate Hameed Akbar (on whose request recounting is being done) bagged 31857 votes.