Lana Del Rey says sorry for truncated Glastonbury show

GLASTONBURY-Lana Del Rey has apologised to fans for the abrupt ending to her Glastonbury show last month. The US singer-songwriter arrived half an hour late for her set and had the plug pulled when she broke the curfew. Despite begging Glastonbury bosses to let her play “one more song”, Del Rey had to leave without finishing. Playing London’s Hyde Park on Sunday, she introduced the song Diet Mountain Dew by saying: “This is where I got cut off last time - sorry about that.” Del Rey later toyed with breaking Hyde Park’s own curfew, by stretching out the final section of Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd? “I don’t want it to end,” she told her band, indicating they should keep playing, as the gospel ballad approached its conclusion. And when it finally drew to a close, several minutes later, Del Rey added: “It’s worth it. Even if you get the power cut, it’s worth it.” Thankfully, she was still able to finish her show before the strict 22:30 cut-off, leaving fans with a blissful version of Video Games performed on a garlanded swing, suspended from the rafters of the stage. The 19-song set was the same show she had intended to stage at Glastonbury - a highly conceptual, ultra-stylised performance, with Del Rey surrounded by a swirl of dancers who shower the stage with glitter and perform improbable feats of gymnastics. She emerges to ear-splitting screams, in a floral-print dress and towering heels, smouldering through the achingly cool A&W, before segueing into the ethereal Young and Beautiful.

“Damn, this is a big crowd!” Del Rey says, to even more ear-splitting screams, as fans hold up signs - “Marry me,” “Lana Del Slay” - in the hope of catching her eye.

Even in the era of “stan culture”, Del Rey inspires an unusual level of devotion. People queued for a whole day to secure a place at the front of the BST Hyde Park show.

Her every move is greeted with feverish awe. Even when she takes a puff on a vape, there is an almighty roar of approval.

It would seem disproportionate for anyone else but no other modern artist has so successfully created a mythology and a sound of their own.