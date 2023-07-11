MQM-London rally: Sindh Police arrest four workers

KARACHI-Sindh Police arrested four workers affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) in a bid to intensify the crackdown against the party after a public rally in the Korangi area of Karachi.

According to details, four workers affiliated with the MQM-London faction were apprehended by the police as the workers engaged in rioting and road-blocking during the protest held at Korangi crossing. The detained individuals, identified as Muhammad Ali, Sajid, Jawed, and Saleem are among those named in the case, which includes charges of rioting, road-blocking, and other related offenses. A total of 89 individuals alongwith MQM founder – were booked under several offenses in Zaman Town police station. The FIR reports indicated that approximately 90 individuals participated in the rally on bikes and cars completely obstructed the road, causing disruption and inconvenience to the public.

Police attempted to disperse the rally, leading to clashes between law enforcement personnel and the protesters. According to the FIR text, all the actions taken by the workers were reportedly in response to the instructions and directives of the founder of MQM-London.