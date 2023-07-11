Pakistan’s population projected to reach 403m by 2050

ISLAMABAD - World Population Day has been celebrated all around the world on Monday and theme of this year’s World Population Day is ‘Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.’

According to the surveys, population of Pakistan is currently estimated at 240.5 million and is projected to reach 403 million by 2050. Currently we are standing at 5th most populous country in the world. In Pakistan, almost 5.6 million children are born every year with an average of 3.6 children per woman. Total fertility rate (TFR) of 3.6 is the highest in South Asia.

Why the fertility rates did not decline over the years? Due to universal marriage, low levels of contraceptive prevalence and even discontinuation of contraceptives among women. This has led to more unwanted pregnancies and as a result more mothers keep dying during child birth; almost 12,000 women per year. If the contraceptive use rises from 34% to 52% almost 6500 lives could be saved annually. The study also shows that 62 infants die before reaching 1 year of age (per 1000 live births) if contraceptive use rises 34% to 52% more than 140000 infants could be saved annually.

Due to lack of family planning 17.3% infants are born unintended and on average couples in Pakistan have 1 unintended child. This also causes malnutrition among the infants. 40% of the children under the age of 5 have stunted growth in Pakistan, 18% of the infants are wasted and 29% of the infants are underweight. According to the study, girls are married at a younger age which increases high-risk pregnancies.

Women’s economic participation remains low. 74% women are out of labour force. At the root of this problem is gender inequality. This pervasive injustice keeps women and girls out of school, the workforce and leadership positions; limits their agency and ability to make decisions about their health and reproductive lives; and heightens their vulnerability to violence, harmful practices and preventable maternal deaths.

If the population of Pakistan keeps increasing by 2% annual growth 101 million jobs will be required by 2040 and as of now 12.2% of youth in Pakistan are unemployed, 19 million more houses will be needed by 2040 and 85000 more primary schools will be needed by 2040. Right now, 1 out of 3 children (age 5-16) is out of school which includes 27% of boys and 37% of the girls.

The increase in population at the current rate of 2% growth per year has also burdened the resources of Pakistan. Rapid increase is population has led the country to poverty, lack of education, unemployment, inequality, high child and infant mortality, increase in domestic violence and in general, an unhealthy and unskilled generation; described by the surveys.

The surveys also state that 36.9% of the population of Pakistan faces food insecurity and Pakistan’s per capita water availability has reduced from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meters per annum making Pakistan at the verge of water scarcity as well.

The surveys also provide some suggestions to achieve sustainable population growth such as to promote public discourse on population dynamics as a core element in economic and social development. Increase spending on population services: Pakistan’s current public sector spending of less than $1.0 per capita should be doubled to eliminate unmet need. All private sector providers and outlets of the health departments must provide family planning services to improve access and information. Sustain political commitment and increased accountability to ensure that the system is delivering and meeting the family planning needs of the constituents.

For 2023 World Population Day theme, the surveys suggest when women and girls are empowered to make decisions about their lives and bodies, they and their families thrive. Women and girls must be at the heart of all efforts. Their reproductive health and rights, education, skills development and employment must take priority to set the country on the path to prosperity. Family planning services, quality maternal health care services and appropriate information must reach everyone. By increasing opportunities of education and skills of the youth according to global market standards for their productive employment can allow Pakistan to reap the demographic dividend and prosper in a competitive global economy. Investment in girls’ education and employment opportunities can lead to a lower desired family size. Child marriage must be also discouraged to help women achieve lower fertility overall and reduce high-risk pregnancies due to short birth intervals.

Dr Luay Shabaneh, Representative, UNFPA Pakistan shared his statement with The Nation on World Population Day 2023, “Investing in gender equality and women rights have many economic and social multiplier factors. However, women comprise a missed opportunity in Pakistan. When women and girls are empowered, social barriers and norms normalise towards having them as the accelerator for prosperity not a burden on their communities.

The solution lies in eliminating gender-based violence and ensuring education and economic opportunities for women. When women are able to utilise their potential and abilities, they benefit their families and the society. Women must be supported to make informed choices about their reproductive health, which is their right. No one should take this decision on their behalf.”