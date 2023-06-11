Mob attacks Surjani Town police station

KARACHI-A mob stormed the Surjani police station to get freed a detained person from police custody. A video going viral on social media showed several policemen inside a police station resorting to heavy firing into the air as several people could be seen standing outside the gate of the police station. The police authorities remained tight-lipped as to what actually happened at the police station.

West-SSP Faisal Bashir Memon in a statement said that some people attempted to get their ‘accomplice’ freed from the custody of the Surjani police, who fired bullets into the air to disperse the mob. Four people who had forcibly entered the police station have been arrested, said the SSP statement. Earlier in the day, a man was shot dead and another wounded in Surjani Town. Police said that Wakeel Alvi and Asghar Ali were riding a motorbike in Yaro Goth when unknown persons targeted them.

They were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where Alvi died during treatment. Surjani SHO Ghanwar Mahar said two suspects, identified as Noor Mohammed and Saeed Ahmed, were taken into custody.