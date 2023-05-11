Soon after Imran's release, his alleged audio leak surfaces

Soon after PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was termed “illegal” by the Supreme Court, an alleged audio surfaced wherein Mr Khan could be heard talking to PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema.

The audio leak features Mr Khan talking to Ms Cheema about conveying his message.

Audio Transcript

Imran: What’s the situation, Musarrat? Has he got the message?

Cheema: Sir, I have conveyed him the message and we are sitting inside the IHC and pressing him to order your production in the Supreme Court.

Imran: Is Khawaja Harris there?

Cheema: Yes, Khawaja Harris and Salman Safdar both are here. If you want to speak, I can hand Harris my phone.

Imran: No, I’m just asking you talk to Azam Swati to ask the SC to rule over it. What have been done is mala fide.

Cheema: Sir, you don’t worry.

Imran: What is CJP Bandial doing? He takes orders from them.

Cheema: He is asking us to wait saying let the NAB, others come to the court first. I have asked Salman Safdar to ask CJP to order your production in SC, bring us to the court. We won’t accept less than this. We are in the court before the CJP who will hear your case.

Imran: No, he takes orders from them. You talk to Azam Swati.

Cheema: Ok.