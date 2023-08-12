The art of banning films

There is nothing remaining in our country that reaches its populace in its organic form. Whether it’s the definition of patriotism, quality of education, fundamental human rights, or art, everything is being orchestrated by the state or its institutions. A specific definition of patriotism is imposed on the people in this country, distinct from the rest of the world.

Similarly, the quality of education is dictated by the state. Children are required to conform to the state’s version of history, no matter how distorted it may be, as the truth has been expunged from the history books. Although our country possesses a comprehensive constitution that explicitly outlines fundamental human rights, people continue to be apprehended or abducted by the undemocratic institutions of the country, depriving them of the right to a fair trial.

Last but not least, art falls victim to the state’s control. Despite having a long history predating the formation of nation-states, art is frequently banned in our country. Cinema, a particularly unique form of art, extends beyond mere entertainment, impacting individuals and society on a profound level. Films offer wisdom and insight, shaping our perspectives over time and encouraging deeper thought and reflection.

Consider the example of “Swades” (2004), where Shahrukh Khan portrays Mohan, who returns to his homeland from NASA. Living with his aunt in a village, Mohan becomes aware of the lack of electricity and clean water, as well as barriers preventing girls from attending school. The movie addresses issues like child marriage and societal suffering, reflecting the reality of our society. Numerous films, including “Maalik,” “Joyland,” and “Zindagi Tamasha,” have aimed to depict societal realities and hardships.

However, many of these films face obstacles in reaching audiences. “Joyland” was initially banned in Pakistan and never released in Punjab, while “Zindagi Tamasha” was frustratedly released on YouTube due to censorship. Censor boards often cite immorality as a reason for bans, as morality has taken precedence over rationality in our country, contributing to a range of social problems.

These films document the truth of our society, demonstrating that documenting reality and societal struggles is met with censorship. Censor boards dictate what content is objectionable, undermining the autonomy of 220 million people. Our education system and art interpretation are controlled, preventing us from recognizing and addressing grassroots issues. If we notice and question, they won’t have answers. This film banning culture is a small concern that could escalate, potentially affecting even our freedom to breathe.

When producers invest substantial sums in film production, writers undergo multiple revisions, actors and crew dedicate months to the project, and filmmakers direct the movie, it should be released for the audience to decide. Banning a film wastes the efforts, time, and money of countless individuals, impacting them both financially and psychologically. The film industry is interconnected with people’s careers, and such decisions shouldn’t be left to unilateral authorities. Our dismissive attitude towards cinema stifles the aspirations of aspiring filmmakers.