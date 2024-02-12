Armed gang steals 94 cattles worth millions of rupees

KARACHI - Unknown armed individuals stole 94 buffaloes and cows, val­ued in the crores of rupees (tens of millions USD), from a cattle shed in Karachi’s Landhi neigh­borhood. The incident occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving the owner and local authorities scrambling for answers.

According to reports, around 20 to 25 armed suspects stormed the cattle farm, wield­ing weapons like Kalashnikovs, repeaters, and pistols. They overpowered the owner and employees, tying them up be­fore herding the livestock onto three waiting trucks and making their escape. The stolen animals are said to be worth a significant sum, dealing a major financial blow to the victim.

Adding another layer of in­trigue, the owner claims to rec­ognize four of the alleged perpe­trators, naming them Manzoor Chandio, Akhtar Chandio, Willi John Chandio, and Arshad Bro­hi. He further states that the armed group also abducted one of his employees alongside the stolen cattle.

Following the victim’s com­plaint, Landhi police have reg­istered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen livestock. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, raising concerns about security and highlighting the potential for organized crime targeting the livestock industry.