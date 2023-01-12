Share:

RAWALPINDI - Unknown dacoits shot dead a poor Bykea rider during a dacoity bid near old Toll Plaza on GT Road, the limits of Police Station Noon, informed sources on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Saddam Shaukat (28), hailing from Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, they said. Police have registered a case against unidentified dacoits under sections 302/397 of PPC and began investigation, they said. According to sources, Haroon Rashid, a citizen, lodged a complaint with PS Noon officials stating that he is residing in Rawalpindi and a driver by profession. He said his cousin Saddam Shaukat was also residing with him and used to run Bykea to earn livelihood for his family. He told police Saddam was shifting a passenger on his motorcycle at 8:30pm on 10/1/2023 when unknown persons opened indiscriminate firing on him near old Toll Plaza, GT Road. “Saddam suffered two bullet injuries and died whereas the unknown persons took away his motorcycle,” he said. Body of the deceased was moved to PIMS for autopsy. The applicant appealed to police to register a case against the two culprits and to arrest them. Police registered a case and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far