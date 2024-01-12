Two shopkeepers shot dead, another injured

KARACHI - Two shopkeepers were killed and another injured firing of unidentified armed men in Saudabad area of Karachi, police said on Thursday. According to details, three shopkeepers were returning home from their shops when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets at them. As a result of firing, two shopkeepers were killed on the spot while another sustained critical bullet wounds and attackers fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that 9MM pistol was used in the attack, a case was registered into the incident and investigations were kicked off.

KURRAM MAN SHOT DEAD IN KARACHI OVER MONEY ROW

A man was shot dead over a money dispute in Sultanabad area of Mangopir in Karachi, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Hawaldar who was 55 years old. His rivals put him to death by firing.

Police said that the murder was a result of old enmity and money dispute. Slain Hawaldar was a labourer by profession and belonged to Kurram Agency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police said that they recovered six empty shells of 30 bore from the crime scene. They said they were investigating the incident. Separately, a man was critically in­jured by the firing of dacoits near Dilpasand Suites in Sarjani Town, Sector 7 in Karachi. According to police, victim Azeem was waylaid by two dacoits who were mounted on a motorcycle. He offered re­sistance, on which the muggers opened fire at him and a bullet hit his abdomen. Azeem got critically injured and shifted to a hospital.