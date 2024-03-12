Tuesday, March 12, 2024
President Zardari, Tajik president vow to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

President Zardari, Tajik president vow to further strengthen bilateral cooperation
Agencies
March 12, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari and Presi­dent of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday reiterated their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooper­ation between Pakistan and Tajiki­stan in the areas of mutual interest.

Tajik President made a telephone call to President Asif Ali Zardari and extended his warmest felicitations to him on becoming the President of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Talking to his Tajik counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with the brotherly country of Tajikistan which were based on shared reli­gion, culture and history. He said that both countries needed to work together for further improving bilat­eral cooperation.

While appreciating Tajikistan’s high potential in hydel resources, President Zardari expressed Paki­stan’s desire to work with Tajikistan in this important area for the mu­tual advantage of the two brother­ly countries. The president also ex­changed greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and also felicitated the Tajik President on the upcoming Nowruz, Persian New Year celebrations.

Agencies

