President Zardari, Tajik president vow to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on Monday reiterated their desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the areas of mutual interest.
Tajik President made a telephone call to President Asif Ali Zardari and extended his warmest felicitations to him on becoming the President of Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Talking to his Tajik counterpart, President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with the brotherly country of Tajikistan which were based on shared religion, culture and history. He said that both countries needed to work together for further improving bilateral cooperation.
While appreciating Tajikistan’s high potential in hydel resources, President Zardari expressed Pakistan’s desire to work with Tajikistan in this important area for the mutual advantage of the two brotherly countries. The president also exchanged greetings on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and also felicitated the Tajik President on the upcoming Nowruz, Persian New Year celebrations.