PDM announces 'peaceful' protest, sit-in outside Supreme Court

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced on Friday that the ruling coalition would hold a peaceful protest and sit-in in front of the Supreme Court on Monday.

It comes in respone to the relief granted to PTI chief Imran Khan in multiple cases by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after the Supreme Court had declared his arrest in Al-Qadir Trust corruption case "illegal".

Maulana made the announcement after an emergency meeting of the PDM, which was attended by various political leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, who participated via video link.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief criticised the Supreme Court for granting bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in all cases after May 9, and for allegedly giving him preferential treatment. He accused the court of protecting the crime instead of eliminating it and protecting the criminal (Imran Khan).

JUI-F chief also criticised the court for allegedly exceeding its constitutional and legal authority by ordering PTI chief Imran Khan's refrain from arrest in unknown cases. He argued that similar concessions were not given to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, or Faryal Talpur.

Moreover, Maulana accused the PTI of being responsible for hooliganism and terrorism in the country and disrespecting the memorials of the martyrs.

He stated that the PDM had decided to protest against the behavior of the Supreme Court, and the whole nation would march towards Islamabad.

The PDM chief warned that the protest would be peaceful, but if anyone tried to raise their hands on them, they would retaliate with sticks, rods, and slaps.

He stated that the Supreme Court would be taught about its role of being the "mother of law" and not the "mother-in-law". He also said that PDM still considered the decision of 4-3 valid in the Punjab election case.

PDM chief said that the PDM was a political platform and that they would try everything make the Supreme Court realize its biases. He used a phrase to emphasise this point, saying, "If the 'ghee' does not come out from the box with a straight finger, it will be removed with a crooked finger."

Meanwhile Islamabad Police in a statement issued on Twitter said that section 144 was imposed in Islamabad and no one would be allowed to violoate it.