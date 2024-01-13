PSX gains 20 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 20 points on Friday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.03 percent, closing at 64,637.64 points against 64,617.57 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 643,307,931 shares valu­ing Rs.20.021 billion were traded during the day as compared to 586,548,829 shares valuing Rs.17.024 bil­lion the last day. Some 365 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 137 of them recorded gains and 216 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 12 remained unchanged. The three top-trading com­panies were K-Electric with 142,506,004 shares at Rs.6.03 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 77,950,500 shares at Rs.7.57 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 27,001,294 shares at Rs.1.42 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited wit­nessed a maximum increase of Rs.299.00 per share price, closing at Rs.22,399.00, whereas the runner-up was Bhanero Textile Mills with a Rs.70.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,020.00. Paki­stan Suzuki Company wit­nessed a maximum decrease of Rs.63.80 per share clos­ing at Rs.834.77, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.49.90 decline to close at Rs.1,700.00.