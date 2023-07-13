PM inaugurates Shaheen Chowk Flyover

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of Shaheen Chowk Flyover at the junction of 9th Avenue and Khayaban-e-Iqbal in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by the Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, former MNA and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Hanif Abbasi and several other leaders of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Captain (retired) Noor ul Amin Mengal briefed the Prime Minister about this project.

The project will be completed at a cost of Rs2 billion within an estimated time of 8 months, but the Prime Minister has directed to complete it in 4 months.

The project will benefit thousands of people especially students of National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University. It will provide signal-free and smooth flow of traffic to the people.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said federal and provincial governments are all endeavouring to stabilise the country.

He said the coalition government along with the provincial government and Armed Forces of Pakistan, during the past one year, unveiled a project for revival of the economic development of the country and is successfully implementing it, which will steer Pakistan towards path of development again.

He lauded the leaders of the allied parties for compromising their politics to save the State.

The Prime Minister also strongly criticised the PTI Chairman for making hollow claims of development and tarnishing the image of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the project and planted sampling to inaugurate Monsoon Plantation campaign as well.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also planted a sapling to kick start Monsoon Tree Plantation drive 2023.