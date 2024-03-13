Antiquities found at Ganweriwala site to be displayed in Bahawalpur Museum

BAHAWALPUR - All the antiquities found at Gan­weriwala site will be displayed in the main galleries of Bahawalpur Museum and all steps are being taken in this regard. These views were expressed by Chairman Board of Governors Bahawalpur Museum and Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Ehtesham Anwar on the occasion of reviewing the galleries of Bahawal­pur Museum on Tuesday. Director Museum Muhammad Zubair Rab­bani briefed Dr Ehtsham Anwar on the occasion about the proposed display of the artifacts found from Ganweriwala in the main halls of the museum. Commissioner Bahawal­pur Division said that after the exca­vation of Hakra civilization, the im­portance of Bahawalpur region has become more than before. He said that the display of these antiquities in Bahawalpur Museum will provide easy access to domestic and foreign tourists, researchers and visitors for research on them. Muhammad Zubair Rabbani said that due to the personal interest of Commissioner Bahawalpur, the remains of the city of Ganweriwala, Cholistan, about seven thousand years old, have been discovered. The remains of these mounds are spread over an area of 80 hectares. He also paid tribute to Dr Ehtsham Anwar for his commit­ment to history and his attachment to the state of Bahawalpur and the steps taken for the betterment of the museum.