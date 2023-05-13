Pakistan restores internet service after three-day shutdown

KARACHI - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Friday announced that that mobile broadband service was being restored across Pakistan after a three-day closure.
PTA spokesperson Malahat Obaid confirmed the development saying that the service would be restored in a staggered manner. Meanwhile, the PTA said in its statement that access to social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and YouTube was also being restored in the country The regulatory authority had suspended mobile broadband and restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube on the interior ministry’s instructions in the wake of violent protests sparked by PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on Tuesday. The inability to access platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and others had a significant impact on mobile companies and the freelancing industry within the country. The social media ban had prompted concern from several countries including the United States, who expressed their anxiety over the situation. The suspension of mobile broadband services caused significant financial losses for digital service providers, the government, and the general population. Mobile broadband services and access to social media platforms had remained suspended for a consecutive fourth day in several parts of the country on Friday in the aftermath of the riots triggered by the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9. According to a report published Thursday, the suspension resulted in an estimated revenue loss of at least Rs820 million for telecom operators, while the government has lost around Rs287 million in tax revenue. Individuals who depend on digital apps and payments, such as Careem, InDrive, FoodPanda, and others also suffered a significant loss in earnings. The IT industry, which was already under pressure due to allegedly poor governmental policies and a lack of continuity, also came to a standstill since the internet suspension.