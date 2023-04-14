Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Friday attempts were being made to worsen the judicial crisis, adding that flouting the court orders fell under the ambit of sedition.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the government had made ground for civil disobedience in the country by engaging in confrontation with the judiciary. “The political chess game will start today,” he wrote.

Lashing out at the government for undermining country’s economy, politics and judiciary, he said all plans of the ruling coalition would meet defeat and the judiciary would win.

Referring to an order of the apex court’s eight-member bench regarding stay on the judicial reforms bill, he warned that disobeying the order would lead to anarchy and fascism in the country. He said the government wanted to repeat the 1997 episode when the Supreme Court of Pakistan was attacked.

Mr Ahmed said the national security was in the survival of the Constitution and law, adding that the recent decisions by the government were tantamount to intervention in judicial affairs. He hoped that the judiciary would not allow such interventions and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.

The AML chief said cases related to corruption and money laundering would meet their legal fate. He said the overseas Pakistanis would get their right to vote.