Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz extends warm welcome to Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has extended a heartfelt welcome to Sikh pilgrims gathering in Pakistan to commemorate the vibrant cultural festival of Baisakhi.

Embracing the spirit of diversity and unity, Punjab CM announced the official celebration of Baisakhi, emphasizing its significance as a joyous occasion for all.

Addressing on the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her felicitations to the Sikh community, referring to Baisakhi as a colorful festival that embodied the essence of shared heritage and harmony.

"I am Pakistani first, then Punjabi, and Punjab resides in my heart," she affirmed, underlining the deep-rooted connection she feels towards the province and its diverse populace.

Assuring the seamless organization of festivities, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that all arrangements were meticulously prepared in Hassan Abdal, Nanka Sahib, Kartarpur, and Lahore to warmly receive Sikh pilgrims from around the globe.

She underscored Punjab's commitment to providing optimal facilities and a conducive environment for the celebration of Baisakhi, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.

"Baisakhi is not just a festival; it is the true cultural identity of Punjab," declared the Chief Minister, highlighting the significance of the occasion in preserving and promoting Punjab's rich heritage.

She expressed her hopes for the enduring longevity of Baisakhi celebrations, fostering greater cultural understanding and solidarity among communities.