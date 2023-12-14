Ammad, Ahad win men, U15 titles in Sybrid PSA Satellite Series 2023

LAHORE - Ammad Fareed and Abdul Ahad won the men’s and U15 titles in the Sybrid PSA Satellite Series 2023 at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

In the men’s final, Ammad Fareed faced tough resistance from Saddam ul Haq before winning the encounter by 3/2 with the score being 11/13,11/6,11/7,3/11,12/10 (52 min). The boys U-15 title was claimed by Abdul Ahad Butt, who overwhelmed Abdullah Shahid by 3/0, as the score was 11/7, 11/2, 11/5.

Ather Imran Nawaz, CEO Sybrid Pvt Ltd, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies and cash prizes of worth total Rs 800,000 and Rs 384,000 each among men and women finalists. Other distinguished guests present on the occasion were loving squash legend Jahangir Khan, Commodore Tauqeer Ahmad Khawaja SI(M), Asif Azeem, coach Naveed Alam and others.

Squash legend Jahangir Khan said: “The purpose of holding this PSA Satellite Series is to help Pakistan players improve their international rankings and this is fifth international event, organized by Jahangir Khan. “I am grateful to Pakistan Navy for generously supporting us in conducting this fifth Satellite event. I am also thankful to Sybrid Pvt Ltd and Ahmer Abbas from Xtremelabs for sponsoring this great event. I hope more such corporate giants will come and support this beautiful game, so that we may regain our lost glory.”