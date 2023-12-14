Govt of Germany, UNDP join hands for Flood Reconstruction and Coordination Programme

ISLAMABAD-The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ) through the KfW Development Bank has announced an allocation of EUR 12 million for flood recovery and reconstruction initiatives in Pakistan.

UNDP in partnership with the World Bank will provide support under a framework agreement towards effective implementation of Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) for a period of three years.

With Germany’s financial assistance, the Flood Reconstruction and Coordination Programme will support the flood-affected population in Pakistan through an expedited and integrated implementation of 4RF, including reconstructing houses in Balochistan.

KfW Country Director Sebastian Jacobi said: “This is a critical and timely programme in support of Pakistan’s post-flood development framework.

As an infrastructure development bank, KfW takes pride in investing in infrastructure development and climate change adaptation in Pakistan. With BMZ’s funding following the 2022 floods, KfW has so far invested EUR 50 million in flood recovery, reconstruction, and social protection in Pakistan.

This programme will facilitate an overarching multilateral policy and institutional support. The programme will also assist concerned stakeholders in supporting 4RF planning and execution through enhanced capacities at various tiers of governance.”

UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Dr. Samuel Rizk said on the occasion, “Our partnership with the Government of Germany is of critical importance as it combines international expertise with local knowledge to help address the challenges faced after the 2022 floods.

Furthermore, I am especially pleased with our renewed partnership with the World Bank through this programme, which helps ensure that the funds pledged in January 2023 at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in Geneva for Climate Resilience are used transparently and efficiently.”

Dr. Najy Benhassine, the World Bank Country Director for Pakistan said: “The Government of Pakistan, with support from bilateral and multilateral partners, is engaging in an ambitious reconstruction program for flood-affected areas.

The inclusiveness of this effort will depend on the ability to direct limited funds to those communities and households which are most in need, and under this partnership, we are providing support which strengthens the transparency during the flood reconstruction. We reaffirm our commitment to support the flood-affected people.”

The 2022 floods impacted the lives and livelihoods of 33 million people, causing 1,700 deaths, displacing 8 million people, and pushing 9 million people of the most vulnerable populations into extreme poverty.

The partnership between the Government of Germany through KfW, UNDP, and the World Bank shows continued commitment to addressing Pakistan’s post-flood challenges and supporting the country to recover and rebuild after the devastating floods.