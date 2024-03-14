IHC sends contempt notice to Adiala jail head

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent in a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against him for not allowing the PTI founder meeting with his relatives, legal team and party leaders.
A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz conducted hearing of the contempt petition filed by AIlama Nasir Abbas Chairman Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) against the restriction on Imran Khan’s meetings despite court orders. The petitioner’s counsel said that the IHC granted permission for the meetings with the PTI founder in jail on March 8 but the Superintendent Adiala Jail did not follow the court order and committed contempt of court.
The petitioner requested the court to take strict action against the jail superintendent and allow the PTI founder meetings with relatives and counsel. The court issued notice to the superintendent and sought a report from him in this matter. Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till March 15 for further proceedings. Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen (MWM) Chairman Allama Raja Nasir Abbas filed the petition and cited Superintendent Adiala jail as respondent. He stated in the petition that despite possessing a court order, they were denied access to Imran Khan when they visited Adiala Jail. Separately, another single bench of IHC comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir summoned Superintendent Adiala jail to appear in person before the court today. The IHC bench issued the directions in a petition moved by the PTI through Sher Afzal Marwat challenging a notification of the Punjab government imposing a two-week ban on all public visits, meetings and interviews at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail citing “security” threats. The PTI counsel contended that under the Prison Rules, 1978, the power to regulate the convicted and under trial prisoners is vested in the Superintendent Central Prison, Rawalpindi; therefore, he has been arrayed as the only respondent. He argued that acts and omissions of the respondents are aimed to cater for the political exigencies at the behest of political opponents.
The IHC bench said in its written order that points raised need consideration and directed the office to issue notice to the respondent-Superintendent Central Prison, Rawalpindi to appear in person before this Court today.