SJC to meet on Nov 20 to hear complaints against Justice Mazahar Naqvi

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will hear complaints against Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and another judge on Nov 20.

The council summoned those who filed complaints against the judge. Justice Naqvi will also be given an opportunity to present his point of view before the council.

The council will examine complaints against Justices Naqvi and Sardar Tariq.

Show-cause notice

Earlier, the SJC issued a show-cause notice to Justice Naqvi over complaints against him.

According to media reports, the show-cause notice was served after the SJC met under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. The other members are senior judges of the apex court – Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The chief justice summoned the SJC meeting to discuss complaints filed against the superior court judges. This was the first meeting of the SJC under CJP Isa and was convened after a gap of more than three years.

The SJC is the only constitutional forum that has power to remove judges of superior courts in case charges are proved against them.

Justice Masood, a member of SJC, had submitted his opinion on the misconduct complaints filed against SC judge Naqvi in September last.