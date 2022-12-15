Share:

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was hellbent on belittling parliamentary democracy.

He said he was warning Mr Imran to refrain from propagating his anti-economy agenda adding that he [Mr Imran] was turning his guns to parliamentary democracy after failing on political front. He said the government would counter every attempt by Mr Imran to derail the democracy.

He said parliamentary democracy, national and provincial assemblies, and the Constitution of 1973 were the foundations of a stable Pakistan.