Zardari, Bilawal to be PPP’s candidates for president, PM slots, says Kundi

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were the PPP’s candidates for the slots of the President and the Prime Minister. Speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said the top party leaders will be the party’s candidates for the top slots. “Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is our Prime Ministerial candidate, and Asif Ali Zardari is our presidential candidate,” he said. Zameen Khan Malaika Raza, Malik Azmat Khan, and Nazir Dhoki, accompanied Kundi at the event. Kundi said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was addressing workers’ conventions across the country.
He said Bilawal was taking steps in the interest of the people. “Other parties should also join the people. Why do some parties want to postpone the elections instead of going to the people,” he said. Kundi criticized the politics of the Pakistan Muslim League- N, saying that “if a party is so big, why delay the election for two months? We met with the Election Commission and expressed our reservations, and we discussed the issue of level playing field.” He said the PPP wants free and fair elections on February 8. “There is no excuse for postponing the elections. Compare Nawaz Sharif’s Lahore rally with the Chairman of the People’s Party’s rally, compare Maryam Nawaz’s rally in Gujrat with the People’s Party’s Workers’ Convention in Gujranwala, and you will know that the people are with the PPP. We are fully prepared for the elections on February 8,” he said.
Kundi alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had always been used for political engineering. “NAB was wrong in the past or is wrong today. NAB is not anyone’s estate but an institution,” he said. Kundi said the PPP has rejected the use of social media in elections, and if a ban was imposed on social media, it will be against freedom of expression. “The people have the full right to exercise their right to vote and express their emotions,” he added. He said Zardari has made Bilawal wear a turban in Balochistan, putting an end to all rumors about differences. Kundi said that elections were held even in wars. “Every election may not be fair, but elections have taken place. We should not go beyond the elections on February 8,” he added. Kundi said the PPP had held 9 conventions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the PPP’s committed worker was with the party. “If seasonal birds want to go somewhere, they will go. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has held meetings with all office bearers and leaders.
The PML-N has always turned institutions into politics. The PML-N has lost its ground in Punjab. PML-N has realized from the Gujrat rally that they have become unpopular in Punjab,” he contended. Kundi said the PPP condemns terrorism in Dera Ismail Khan. “The PPP has previously condemned this incident, continues to talk about the implementation of the National Action Plan, and says that if the National Action Plan had been implemented, such incidents would not have occurred,” he maintained. He questioned: “Who brought these terrorists back into the country, and who spoke on their behalf? Terrorism incidents started on a daily basis.” Kundi said the case of the hanging of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was heard the other day, and “we believe that justice should be done to the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Those involved in the martyrdom of Zulfikar Ali should be punished.”