Awareness seminar on sports health and wellness held

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) orchestrated a pivotal awareness seminar at Riphah University, drawing the participation of 60 physiotherapists and representatives from 12 federations.

Renowned gold medalist athlete Arshad Nadeem, Moazzam Khan Klair, Syed Fakhar Shah, Mian Rizwan, and other distinguished figures actively engaged in the seminar. Focused on injury prevention, doping risks, and advocating a balanced diet for athletes, the seminar in Lahore featured lectures by fitness and health experts, including Instructor Nasrullah Rana, Deputy DG Shahid Islam, Dr. Nabil, Dr. Hashim, and other specialists.

Over 60 physiotherapists, coaches, and officials from various sports federations, such as baseball, cycling, dodgeball, badminton, ji-jitsu, bodybuilding, weightlifting, basketball, chess, roller skating, volleyball, athletics, and wrestling, attended the event. The federation officials expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board and Riphah University, presenting bouquets to honour their commitment to sports health and wellness. Special thanks were extended to Instructor Nasrullah Rana, Deputy DG Shahid Islam, Dr. Hashim, and gold medalist Arshad Nadeem for their invaluable contributions. Key administrative roles during the seminar were executed by Umeer Qadeer, Muhammad Fayyaz, Amjad Nawaz Khan, Bilal, and Nasir.