Alcaraz to face Djokovic in Wimbledon men's singles final

The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles final will see a showdown between Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz and 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia on Sunday.

Alcaraz, 20, who was the 2022 US Open champion, marched into his first Wimbledon final after beating Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a Friday semifinal match at London's Centre Court.

Second seed Djokovic, 36, has won Wimbledon seven times in his glorious career, the last in 2022.

Earlier in the day, Djokovic beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in straight sets to qualify for his ninth Wimbledon final.

This year's Wimbledon will conclude with the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic match.