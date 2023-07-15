Punjab Police investigating incident of harassing, confining 2 women in house by Rawat police

Rawalpindi- The district chief of the provincial intelligence agency has began investigating the allegations of harrasing and confining two women illegally in their house located at Bahria Town by the officers and officials of Rawat police station along with Dolphin Force, apparently on order of a senior officer of Rawalpindi police, in a case involving a man to torture his neigbour over using abusive language, informed sources on Friday.

An officer of Special Branch of Punjab Police has contacted Abdul Rahim, the accused in a case 1222/23 registered against him with Police Station Rawat under section 452/506ii on complaint of his front door neigbour Fahad Malik, and obtained the initial details of the case about brutal police action against his wife and mother in law, who both were not involved in the case otherwise, they said.

The district chief of provincial intelligence agency will submit the detailed report of the incident with office of DIG SB Punjab who will brief the Chief Minister Punjab about the findings of report, sources said adding that a departmental action will be taken against the police officers by the CM and Inspector General of Police Punjab in light of findings of report.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani also taken notice of the incident and ordered SP Saddar Division to inquire the matter and submit his report with CPO Office, according to Inspector Sajjad ul Hassan, the police spokesman.

According to sources, the government came into action after emergence of a report on social media that officers and officials of Rawat police station had carried out a raid on a house located in Bahria Town Phase 8 to arrest Abdul Rahim alias Bilal Sheikh, a car showroom owner, for his alleged involvement in torturing his front door neigbour Fahad Malik, son in law of a very influential Tehsildar of land revenue department of Rawalpindi division.

However, the wife and mother in law of accused Bilal Sheikh had not allowed police party, led by SI Luqman Pasha, to enter inside without showing copies of FIR and search warrants.

They said that a heavy contingent of police including Dolphin Force had been deployed outside the house of ladies which started harrasing and humiliating the females through different ways that too infront of the applicant who could be seen in vidoes, recorded by victim women, while standing along with his black vehicle on other side of road with enjoying cup of tea. Sources said that the police officials of Rawat police station had confined the women inside their house and nobody was allowed to leave or enter the house.

Sources said that brutal police force was used against the women allegedly on orders of a senior police officer of Rawalpindi police, who is said to be best friend of Tesildar, the father in law of Fahad Malik, the applicant.

“We have been confined illegally by Rawat police for last three days in our house and we are facing shortage of food, water and medicines,” said the mother in law of accused Bilal Sheikh, while talking to The Nation.

She alleged Rawat police had been harrasing and humiliating them without any crime. “If my son in law Bilal Sheikh committed a crime, police would have arrested him instead of threatening me and my daughter of breaking our doors or conducting search of house that too without having search warrants from a court of law,” she said.

She said police humiliated them on behest of applicant that is illegal and unjustifiable.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, during an interaction with this correspondent in his office, was of view that deployment of such heavy police force around house of accused involved in a fight case is not logical and the matter would be interrogated throughly through SP Saddar Division.

A police spokesman also rebuffed the information floating on social media accusing a senior police officer of deploying heavy contingent of police force around house of accused and confining his female family members. He said Rawat police took this step to avoid any further violence between two men living there.

He said the matter would be investigated on merit.

Fahad Malik, the applicant, told The Nation that Bilal Sheikh along with his friend Shah Jee tortured him. He alleged Bilal was armed and threatened him of dire consequences.

Bilal Sheikh, on the other hand, denied allegations levelled by Fahad Malik saying he (Fahad) abused him under influence of alcohol on which a brawl occured between them.Bilal Sheikh alleged that police tried to arrest him from oustide his house despite of the fact he had obtained pre-arrest bail in the case.This correspondent sent a questionnaire on personal cell number of the senior police officer but he did not reply till filing of this report.