LAHORE-TPL Life Insurance Limited, Pakistan’s 1st InsurTech enterprise in the innovative insurance business, has launched the country’s most revolutionary Virtual Life Insurance Agent Learning & Earning Platform – “Muavin.”

The user can sign-up for free on Muavin, complete the learning phase while referring to available video lectures & course material, become a certified Muavin, start selling from anywhere in Pakistan, and earn a commission for successful sales. This unique digital platform can be accessed for learning, acquiring a certification, and subsequent sale of insurance products by certified Muavins via Mobile App &/or Web – both life and health insurance products can be sold digitally, omitting the need for paper-based learning and sales practices. There have been 15,000 sign-ups across Pakistan since the launch of the platform – a testament to the fact that Pakistanis are aggressively looking for options that enable them to learn new skills, increase income, maintain & improve lifestyles, and be financially empowered to address any inflation &/or economic strains.

The Muavin platform aligns with TPL Life’s vision of enabling Pakistan & every Pakistani digitally, ensuring that economic activity is intrinsic at every step of financial prosperity, highlighting the talent and capabilities that the country fosters. “We are thrilled to introduce a medium for our fellow Pakistanis that offers them the opportunity to pursue their goals, hone their talents, and make a better living for themselves,” said Mr. Saad Nisaar, CEO of TPL Life Insurance. He added, “The overwhelming number of sign-ups is a testament to the demand for this platform in Pakistan.”

In addition, Humayoon Asghar, Chief Strategy & Retail Officer, said, “This is a proud moment for us; we are confident that Muavin Platform will be the game-changer for TPL Life and the entire insurance industry of Pakistan. The platform has enabled distribution of our products directly to every Pakistani via Muavins (Virtual Agents) - without dependency over traditional brick & mortar setups – adding to economic activity in the country, opportunities for fellow Pakistanis & growth for TPL Life.”