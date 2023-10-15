Saudi Arabia to put Israel normalisation talks on ice amid Gaza war

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has decided to put normalization with Israel “on ice” amid the Israel-Hamas war, news agencies reported at the weekend, citing anonymous sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking.
Two sources told Reuters that there would be a delay in the US-brokered talks. Senior US officials have already publicly acknowledged that the shock Hamas onslaught last Saturday has derailed the normalisation effort, even if they’re “not abandoning it.”
AFP was given a similar message by a source of its own on Saturday.
Hamas launched a large-scale terrorist onslaught on Israel on October 7 that killed more than 1,300 people, most of them civilians, sparking a fierce Israeli response ahead of a potential Israeli ground invasion of the territory.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held his first-ever call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi earlier this week, as the two countries continue their own normalization process. On Saturday Saudi Arabia called an urgent meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, a 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. The OIC said in a statement that the meeting would "address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region."
The meeting will take place on Wednesday in Jeddah. The reports come as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was visiting Riyadh on his Middle East shuttle diplomacy tour.
Saudi Arabia in the weeks before the attacks had spoken of progress in US-led diplomacy to normalize relations with Israel — which would be a landmark step for the conservative kingdom that is guardian of Islam’s two holiest sites.
But Riyadh has voiced increasing disquiet about the fate of Palestinians in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, where Israel has launched thousands of strikes and ordered the evacuation of the territory’s north as it seeks to smash Hamas, prompting thousands to flee.