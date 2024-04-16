Bridging gaps

The current emphasis on theoretical knowledge in Pakistani universities is creating a concerning skills gap between graduates and employer needs. While a strong theoretical foundation is important, a lack of practical training leaves graduates unprepared for the demands of the modern workforce. This not only impacts individual career prospects but also hinders Pakistan’s economic development.
Universities can address this by integrating practical elements into their curriculum. Internship programmes, guest lectures by industry professionals, and project-based learning that simulates real-world scenarios are all crucial steps. A recent World Bank report highlights the positive impact of such initiatives on equipping graduates with the skills employers seek.
I implore the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to prioritise a skills-based approach in Pakistani universities. Collaboration with industry leaders and a curriculum that fosters practical application are essential. By empowering graduates with the necessary skills, we can unlock their potential and drive Pakistan’s economic competitiveness.
WAQAS TALIB,
Lahore.