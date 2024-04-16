Bridging gaps

The current emphasis on the­oretical knowledge in Pak­istani universities is creating a concerning skills gap between graduates and employer needs. While a strong theoretical founda­tion is important, a lack of practical training leaves graduates unpre­pared for the demands of the mod­ern workforce. This not only im­pacts individual career prospects but also hinders Pakistan’s eco­nomic development.

Universities can address this by integrating practical elements into their curriculum. Internship programmes, guest lectures by industry professionals, and proj­ect-based learning that simulates real-world scenarios are all cru­cial steps. A recent World Bank report highlights the positive im­pact of such initiatives on equip­ping graduates with the skills employers seek.

I implore the Higher Educa­tion Commission (HEC) to prior­itise a skills-based approach in Pakistani universities. Collabo­ration with industry leaders and a curriculum that fosters practi­cal application are essential. By empowering graduates with the necessary skills, we can unlock their potential and drive Paki­stan’s economic competitiveness.

WAQAS TALIB,

Lahore.