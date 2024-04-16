Tuesday, April 16, 2024
LHC disposes of PTI founder's plea for security in jail

Web Desk
8:55 PM | April 16, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has disposed of a petition seeking security for the PTI founder in jail after the petitioner withdrew it. 

The PTI lawyer argued that one such petition had been filed by the wife of PTI founder and they had decided to withdraw this one.  

The petition was filed to have foolproof security for the PTI founder in jail. Punjab Advocate General Khalid Ishaq briefed the court on the security arrangements in the prison for the petitioner's client. 

LHC Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan heard the petition filed by PTI Lawyers Forum President Afzal Azeem.  

The court disposed of the petition after the lawyer withrew it.

