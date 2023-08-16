Bahawalpur beat Faisalabad to win 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela

LAHORE - Bahawalpur secured a re­markable 2-1 victory over Faisalabad in the grand finale of the 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela here at the Jallo Park Football Club Ground.

According to the Organiz­ing Secretary, Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, the prestigious event’s final match unfolded as a gripping contest, with both finalists delivering out­standing performances and pushing each other to the limits. Ultimately, Bahawal­pur’s strategic game plan en­abled them to emerge victo­rious, clinching the title with a 2-1 scoreline.

In the preceding semifinals, Bahawalpur locked horns with Lahore, resulting in a goalless draw. The deadlock was broken through a penalty shootout, with Bahawalpur prevailing 3-1 against Lahore. Meanwhile, the second semi­final witnessed a close battle between Faisalabad and Kara­chi, with Faisalabad securing a slender 1-0 victory.

Distinguished veteran player Mian Abbas, also serving as the Chairman of the Pakistan In­ternational Football Veterans Association, showcased excep­tional football skills by net­ting three crucial goals for the Lahore team. His outstanding performance earned him the coveted Golden Boot award. The chief guests, Malik Habib Awan (MPA) and Malik Waheed (MPA), presented the honors to the winners, runners-up, and standout performers.

The celebrations extended to the 76th Independence Day of the country, where a cere­monial cake cutting ceremony took place amidst a mesmer­izing fireworks display. All matches of this esteemed tournament were broadcast­ed live on Metro Times Sport, receiving widespread praise from the national and interna­tional football community for its high-quality coverage.

Sardar Naveed Haider Khan remarked, “I extend my sin­cere gratitude to Mian Abbas for his invaluable support and particularly for spearhead­ing the organization of this esteemed tournament. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to Pepsi for stepping up as the Brand Sponsor for this event, signifying a significant endorsement for our revered legendary players.”