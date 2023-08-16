BCS South CDA identifies 597 illegal buildings in Zone IV and V

ISLAMABAD-The Building Control South of the Capital Development Authority has identified a total of 597 illegal buildings across Islamabad by using the latest technology of geo tagging of the locations.

A preliminary survey for geo tagging of all legal and illegal commercial buildings falling under the purview of BCS (South) was started about three months ago.

It was decided that in the first phase, the geo tagging of all the commercial buildings in Zone-IV and V of the capital would be done for internal use but at the later stage the same data will be available on the website of the CDA for citizens.

Now, after completion of said digital survey, the directorate has prepared a list of 597 illegal buildings along with their coordinates. The directorate has conveyed the same list to the Directorate of Enforcement for taking action against them while at the same time it is requested from the Information Technology Directorate to upload the information on authority’s official website.

Sources inside the authority informed that the purpose behind propagation of said on website is to inform and educate the masses to avoid any loss in future.

The BCS south is responsible for regulating building bylaws in Zone-IV and V of the capital city where mostly the private housing societies and unplanned areas exist.

Earlier, the data was limited to the files only and there was no automated system to get the centralized information but in this field survey, the teams went on ground and tagged the building locations on Google maps by adding required information alongside as well.

Once uploaded, all the details related to the commercial and residential buildings will be available online for its future use. The geo tagging will enable the users to know the location, size, condition, legal and ownership status details online by a single click.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incumbent Chairman CDA Capitan (R) Noor ul Amin Mengal is trying to minimize the human interventions and trying to shift maximum things on automation.

When contacted, the Director Building Control South Muhammad Shafi Marwat has confirmed that a list of illegal commercial buildings have been prepared with proper geo tagging and the information will be used according to law.

He said these buildings were constructed without the approval of CDA and legal action including sealing and demolition would be taken on a case to case basis as per the Building Control bylaws.