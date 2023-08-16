Wednesday, August 16, 2023
China, India agree to ‘maintain peace’ along disputed border

Web Desk
2:46 PM | August 16, 2023
International

China and India have agreed to “maintain peace” along the contentious points in the Ladakh area of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region.

The agreement was reached during the 19th round of China-India corps commander level meeting which was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Sunday and Monday.

“In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas,” read the statement released from Beijing and New Delhi late Tuesday.

It also said the two sides exchanged views “in an open and forward looking manner.”

“They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels,” the joint statement added.

China and India have remained locked in a standoff along the LAC since May 2020.

In June 2020, at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed in a border clash.

The two sides held the 18th round of military discussions on April 23 this year.

