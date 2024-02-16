Friday, February 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 percent: Report

Agencies
February 16, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The overall pendency of cases in courts has increased by 3.9%, reaching the staggering number of 2.26 million during the sec­ond half of the year 2023. The Law and Justice Com­mission of Pakistan, in its Bi-Annual Report of Judicial Statistics for the period from July to De­cember 2023, revealed that 82% of the pend­ing cases (1.86 million) were at the district ju­diciary level and the re­maining 18% (0.39 mil­lion cases) were at the upper tier, including the Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, and high courts, according to a news release. According to the report, 2.38 mil­lion new cases were filed during the period, while the courts managed to decide 2.30 million cas­es. Despite significant settlement of cases, the pending cases increased due to the continual fil­ing of new ones, the news release said.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1708046903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024