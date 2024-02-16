SHC establishes election tribunals to probe rigging allegations

Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has established tribunals across the province to address election petition hearings and investigate alleged rigging claims in the Feb 8 polls.

The registrar of the SHC has issued a notification of the matter.

According to the notification, election petition hearings for the Karachi division will take place at the principal seat of the high court.

Two benches have been formed for this purpose, with Justice Muhammad Kareem Khan Agha heading one bench, and the second bench has Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kolhoro will preside over the election petition hearings in the Sukkur division, while Justice Amjad Ali Sahito will handle the election petition hearings in Hyderabad.

However, Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar will be responsible for hearing election petitions in the Larkana division.

The notification also mentioned that the Election Commission of Sindh had written a letter to the SHC requesting the creation of tribunals for election petition hearings throughout the province.

These tribunals have the mandate to address pleas related to alleged rigging in the Feb 8 polls.