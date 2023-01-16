Share:

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 13,208.888 million.

These schemes were approved in the 40th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided by Secretary Planning & Development Board Dr. Sohail Anwar.

The approved development schemes included after noon school program (upgradation of primary schools) at the cost of Rs. 5,657.724 million, Revamping of data centre services with facility of high availability and backup of PFSA (revised) at the cost of Rs. 735.289 million, Revamping and upgradation of computerization of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 18.200 million, Program Implementation Unit of P&D Board (revised) at the cost of Rs. 804.993 million, Repair / Rehabilitation of road from Sillanwali to Chak no. 58/Janubi via 119 more, 126/SB, District Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,328.735 million, Construction of M/R from chak no. 152 TDA to bahadar gamon sehol, District Layyah at the cost of Rs. 546.989 million, Rehabilitation/Repair of road from zafarwal to shakargarh, District Narowal (revised) at the cost of Rs. 1,256.653 million, Rehabilitation of road from 85 jhal to sillanwali, District Sargodha (revised) at the cost of Rs. 844.305 million and Rehabilitation/ Improvement of chinot jhang road in district chinot at the cost of Rs. 2,016.000 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.