16-day Rising Punjab Games begin on 18th

LAHORE - Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz has said that Sports Board Punjab is going to organize 16-day Rising Punjab Games 2024 at different sports venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from Jan 18 to Feb 2. Wahab further said that the competitions of six games - hockey, volleyball, football, badminton, athletics and table tennis - will be conducted during Rising Punjab Games. “Rustam-e-Punjab Dangal will be staged on January 28 while more than 950 players from all divisions of Punjab will participate in the Rising Punjab Games.” He said that the hefty cash prizes of Rs 1.5 crores (Rs 15 million) will be distributed among the top performers. “The prize money of each game in the grand event is Rs 250,000. The players who will exhibit outstanding performance in these games will be given monthly stipend of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 for one year as per their performance.” Wahab said that the winning players of Rising Punjab Games will be given more training by setting up camps under the supervision of qualified coaches. “Sports Board Punjab will also make suitable arrangements for imparting quality education to all talented players. Besides this, the Annual Sports Calendar competitions will be held every year,” he added.