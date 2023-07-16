Sunday, July 16, 2023
Dar announces Rs9 cut in petrol price

Dar announces Rs9 cut in petrol price
Imran Ali Kundi
July 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government has reduced the prices of petroleum products for next fortnight. In a tele­vised address, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that the government has reduced the price of pet­rol by Rs9 to Rs253 per li­tre from existing Rs262 per litre. Similarly, the govern­ment has cut the price of high speed diesel (HSD) by Rs7 to Rs253.5 per litre from Rs260.5 per litre. 

He said no changes had been made to the petro­leum development levy (PDL) which was increased to Rs55 per litre on petrol on the demand of Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) on 1st July. The new prices will be effective from July 16 (today). The finance min­ister said the local curren­cy had appreciated against the US dollar in the last 15 days after Pakistan signed a staff-level agreement with International Monetary (IMF) on $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). He said Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif had directed the authorities concerned to pass on maximum relief to the masses.

Imran Ali Kundi

