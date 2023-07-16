Sunday, July 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country

Hot, humid weather likely in most plain areas of country
Web Desk
8:38 AM | July 16, 2023
National

Hot and humid weather is likely in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavyfalls are also likely at isolated places in Pothohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.         

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Giglit twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine,  Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-five, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian and Baramulla and cloudy weather with chances of rain wind thundershower in Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Pakistan’s reserves reach US$14b, saved from default, says PM

Srinagar and Pulwama fourteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh thirteen, Anantnag and Baramulla fifteen and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1689476964.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023